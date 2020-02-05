Watch I Am Jazz Online: Season 6 Episode 2

Did Jazz find herself in trouble?

On I Am Jazz Season 6 Episode 2, the teenager tried to diet to get in the best shape of her life.

However, it quickly emerged that more complications from her surgery were going to pop up.

Meanwhile, Jeanette worried about Jazz choosing Pomona over Harvard.

What was behind Jazz's decision?

Elsewhere, Jazz tried to make it work with Victoria after breaking up with Ahmir.

