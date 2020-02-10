Watch Shahs of Sunset Online: Season 8 Episode 1

at .

Did GG want to make amends?

On Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Episode 1, Reza was out to bring some harmony back to the group. 

Juggling It All

However, GG complained that Destiney was yet to reach out to her following their reunion blowup. 

Meanwhile, Mike boasted that his bad boy ways were finally behind him after finding the love of his life. 

Was he leading a new woman along?

Elsewhere, Nema tried to adjust to newly-single life. 

Watch Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Shahs of Sunset online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

11 Times Superstore Tackled Real-World Issues
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. Shahs of Sunset
  2. Shahs of Sunset Season 8
  3. Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Episode 1
  4. Watch Shahs of Sunset Online: Season 8 Episode 1