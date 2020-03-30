Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: Will Richard Die?

Are we about to say goodbye to Richard Weber?

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 20 picks up in the immediate aftermath of the character being rushed to the hospital with a suspected stroke.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Grey's has said goodbye to several stars throughout its 15-year-run, but we don't even know if James Pickens Jr. is saying goodbye to the series.

Back when Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd was killed off, the actor exiting the show was not announced in advance so fans were gobsmacked when the emotional death played out.

What we do know about "Sing It Again" is that everyone will band together with one common goal: Save Richard.

This includes Catherine who initially thought her estranged husband had turned back to alcohol when he claimed to have a cure for cancer at an event.

Their relationship has been on thin ice for months, but it seems like she's going to be there for him. Maybe this whole incident will make them realize that life is short and that they need to stop arguing over the silly stuff.

Meredith and Maggie are among the others who will step in to help save Richard, but without knowing what is making his health deteriorate, it's difficult to assess whether he is going to survive.

The series loves to shock the audience, and it would be a huge shocker to kill Richard off. He's an original series regular -- one of only three still on the show.

Unless James wanted out, it's hard to imagine Krista Vernoff and her talented team of writers writing the character out.

The official trailer for the episode (BELOW) sheds light on the Richard mystery, and the press release teases what other storylines fans can expect on the penultimate episode of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.

KORACICK RECEIVES AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF ABC’S ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ THURSDAY, APRIL 2

“Sing It Again” – Owen and Link treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy helps Koracick stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help.

Meredith, Bailey and Maggie focus their efforts on a difficult patient with a tricky diagnosis on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 2 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

“Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

Guest starring is Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox, Jason George as Ben Warren, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, James Saito as Herschel Roberts, Kheng Hua Tan as Vera Roberts and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson as Dana Hamilton.

“Sing It Again” was written by Jess Righthand and directed by Michael Watkins.

It sounds like things are going to get wild in the world of Grey's Anatomy.

