Now that most of us are quarantined, we have more time to catch up on that list of TV shows we've been meaning to watch.

Here we've compiled a list of the must-see coming-of-age Netflix TV originals that you'll need to add to your neverending list.

This list is full of shows properly populated with enough teenage angst to feel relatable and exciting enough to feel engaging without being too predictable.

Go ahead and throw it back to your high school years and enjoy watching the troubles of other teens.

Atypical

A show that attempts to normalize and shed light on autism, Atypical is a heartwarming show. Full of drama, it holds storylines that are captivating and relatable.

Watch as Sam learns how to build and foster relationships with the help of his therapist. He experiences the hardships of love and always has fun facts about penguins.

His sister Casey showcases a more typical high school experience and has to figure out how to stay true to herself when she's in a culture that's so focused on blending in.

Atypical got renewed for its fourth and final season, so you better catch up in time for the new release coming out possibly in the fall of 2020.

Everything Sucks

Sadly only a single season, Everything Sucks is all about the hardships and awkwardness of freshman year of high school.

Kate Messner is not only trying to figure out her peer group but her sexual identity as well.

After she finds a friend group joining the AV Club, she also finds a girl who catches her eye.

The show does a great job of realistically showing the transition between childhood to early adulthood without being over the top dramatic.

I Am Not Okay With This

Set in the same universe as its predecessor the End of the F***ing World, I Am Not Okay With This holds the same bravado.

It hosts a more fantastical storyline, but successfully balances it with Sydney's high school experience, rather than making her "powers" the main premise.

Sydney goes through the ups and downs of the social ladder as she figures out why she's jealous of her best friend's new boyfriend.

The subtle LGBT plotline is a sweet one and if you're looking for an innocent journey of sexual identity, this show has got you covered.

Sex Education

One of our current favorites, Sex Education, follows a group of high schoolers during their primetime puberty phase.

During a time when hormones are running rampant, and sex is on the brain 24/7, Otis and Maeve start a sex therapy side business at their elite high school.

The sex advice still applies to adults, even if you thought you knew everything about sex. Although sex isn't the main focus, you'll find yourself deeply invested in the storylines of the characters.

Or at the very least conflicted about whether you want Maeve with Otis or Jackson.

Stranger Things

This show dominated the TV world when it dropped in 2016, and we're sure you've either binged it a few times through or have at least heard the name.

Stranger Things is an interesting fictional tale of a group of young kids in the 1980s who are on the hunt for an ominous presence plaguing their community.

Little do they know they're in for a big surprise and a truth that the adults thought only possible in cartoons and comics.

The hype around this show is well-deserved and you won't be disappointed in adding this to the top of your watchlist.

The End of the F***ing World

This show is far from the average teen experience, but that's what makes it so exciting. Follow along as James, a self-diagnosed psychopath travels with his classmate Alyssa, his next proposed victim.

As things take a crazy turn, they both find themselves caught up in violent events and need of convincing disguises.

It's based on a graphic novel of the same name and only remains a two-season show. It's so surreal you begin to wonder if the scenes are real or just the characters' imaginations.

So enjoy it while it lasts. You won't be sorry! Will James end up killing Alyssa as he planned? Or will a special bond flourish?

*Bonus* Friends From College

If you're a fan of Jordan Peele, you need to watch him in this Netflix original. Although not focused on current friends in college, the friend group throws it back to a lot of old college memories.

There's enough tension between couples of the show to keep you wanting more, though unfortunately, it got canceled before it could have a third season.

The love affair between Ethan and Lisa leaves you questioning where your old college flame is and what they're doing.

Relive the glory days with this group of friends and find out if their friendship is strong enough to withstand the drama ready to unfold.

We hope this list allows you to relive some of your best memories from your younger years.

And if you're sadly stuck doing school from home, maybe these shows can jog your memory of what it was like walking through cramped locker-lined halls and remind you to take off your graduation goggles.

Inga Parkel is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.