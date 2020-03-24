TV Ratings: The Good Doctor Soars to Season Highs

The Good Doctor shook things up in a big way on Monday, and it resulted in higher ratings.

The ABC medical drama rose to 6.8 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo.

These mark season highs for the series, and the best ratings for the show overall in a year.

An earthquake rocked the hospital on the first part of the season finale. The series has already been renewed for Season 4.

American Idol also perked up from last week's Monday debut, delivering 7 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

The singing competition was comfortably beaten by The Voice, which had 9.5 million viewers and a 1.7 rating.

Manifest followed with its second most-watched episode of the season.

The high-concept thriller had 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

Even though there has been some slippage, the series will likely scored a third season pickup.

The CW's Supernatural gathered some steam, building a tenth to a 0.3 rating along with 1.1 million total viewers.

Roswell, New Mexico built by around 100,000 viewers week-to-week to 0.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

9-1-1 (6.9 million/1.3 rating) inched down a tenth for FOX, but Prodigal Son (3.6 million/0.8 rating) hit its best rating since early February.

