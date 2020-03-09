9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12 Review: Fools

No one likes being made to feel like a fool.

And that was the pervading theme of 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12, which saw a lot of people struggling with the weight of shame.

It’s easy to dismiss an emotion like shame, but it’s a powerful one that can cause a lot of sadness and depression if it isn’t addressed.

Athena dealt with a case involving a woman who found herself at the hospital complaining of headaches, completely unaware that she had a bullet lodged in her skull.

It’s a truly bizarre case, and the way the story unfolds is intriguing because it’s very possible the case never gets solved if not for an incredibly perceptive, if not nosy, neighbor.

Joan’s husband seemed like the likely suspect, and even though you could see the reveal coming from a mile away, it was still one of the better cases of the week.

Poor Joan was almost killed, and then made to feel crazy for months, while her husband was out living his best life like nothing ever happened. The flashback to the actual moment Joan was shot was heartbreaking and showed just how much the marriage had fallen apart for Henry.

And Joan was oblivious then, and she remained oblivious afterward.

But again, thanks to a meddling neighbor, who makes sure to get all the details about the comings and goings on her street, Joan was able to get some clarity. And she could start to piece together her life without her incredibly dangerous husband.

Detective Romero: She really doesn't remember being shot.

Athena: I'm not sure she wants to.

Detective Romero: You think it's the husband.

Athena: I think that no one really knows what goes on inside of a marriage. Sometimes not even the people inside it. Permalink: I think that no one really knows what goes on inside of a marriage. Sometimes not even the...

The idea of not truly knowing who you’re married to was very relatable to Athena, given the way her marriage to Michael ended.

Athena and Michael fought hard to get to a solid place, where their relationship was able to evolve beyond a husband/wife bond into something else entirely.

The love never faded for either, it just became something that was no longer the romantic kind. And that love was pushing Athena to confront Michael about his plans to not have surgery on his tumor.

Athena is scared for Michael, her children, and herself. And I believe she does want to respect Michael’s wishes, but she wouldn’t be true to herself if she wasn’t honest with Michael about the way she was feeling.

At the end of the day, it’s Michael’s decision, but I love that he and his family are having these conversations and trying to understand one another.

The relationship between Eddie and Christopher is amazing, but like any relationship between a parent and child, there’s going to be periods where they bump heads.

And there was some head bumping in regards to Eddie’s unwillingness to have a hard talk with Christopher.

Eddie: You want me to tell him he's different?

Carla: He already knows that. You need to teach him what it means. That he has limitations.

Eddie: I'm not gonna tell my kid that. Permalink: I'm not gonna tell my kid that.

When Eddie tells Christopher that he can do anything, he means it. And he doesn’t want Christopher to ever feel like he isn’t like his peers.

But he also has to understand that Christopher is still a child, and he needs guidance from Eddie in regards to the fact that he does have some limitations and he needs to be safe.

A parents job is to protect their child, nurture them and care for them, and help them become the best people that they can be. And Eddie does all of that and then some.

He's not a liar for instilling hope in his child. He's a proud, amazing father, whose honesty will help Christopher continue to grow into a beautiful human being.

I’m not sure what to make of the sub-plot involving Eddie’s little crush on Christopher’s teacher. So many people come and go on 9-1-1 that this may be just a one-off, but there seemed to be a bit of chemistry there.

But is she good enough for Eddie? The jury is still out on that.

The bromance between Eddie and Buck is stronger than ever, and it was truly a family affair with the two of them allowing Christopher to skateboard with a board designed for him.

Their little makeshift family is the heart and soul of this show.

We’ve gotten to know Josh a bit through the time spent at the 911 call center, but this was the first hour he got his standalone storyline, and it was intense.

Josh was set up by two thugs who preyed on him and then left him battered and bruised. It was awful, and Josh was lucky to make it out alive.

I already feel like a fool. I don't need the rest of the world to know the joke. Josh [to Maddie] Permalink: I already feel like a fool. I don't need the rest of the world to know the joke.

His reluctance to involve the police was born out of a fear of feeling foolish, much like Joan had felt after learning that her husband tried to kill her.

It’s easier said than done to tell someone they shouldn’t be ashamed of something that wasn’t their fault, and Maddie knows that better than anyone. Pushing Josh to do something he wasn’t ready to do wasn’t the right move.

Hopefully, there’s more to this throughout the season, and Josh can reach out for help instead of trying to deal with his trauma on his own.

Luckily he has a friend like Maddie to be there for him when he’s ready.

Loose Ends

Carla was back, and Carla is forever the best.

An overflowing toilet on a date is by far the worst thing that can happen to someone. But I love that Gary was so willing to just shake it off and keep the date going.

Buck lamenting his single status throughout the hour feels like foreshadowing. Could a blast from his past be making an appearance soon?

The image of that man’s eyeballs popping out of his head will not be forgotten anytime soon.

