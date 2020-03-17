Watch Bull Online: Season 4 Episode 17

Did Bull ruin his career?

On Bull Season 4 Episode 17, he joined the defense team of a doctor who was an expert on anthrax after she was accused of terrorizing the city.

With increased media scrutiny, other members of the TAC wondered whether they should drop the case before they got shut down.

But Bull worried that it would look worse to drop the case.

What did he decide to do?

Use the video above to watch Bull online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.