Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 20

Did Angelina apologize?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 20, Jenni was furious about her former nemesis trying to upstage her at the divorce party.

Snooki tried to stop the pair from getting physical.

Meanwhile, Vinny decided to invite his mom to the new pad, but what was his master plan?

Elsewhere, Mike continued to struggle after returning to the house following his stint on the inside.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.