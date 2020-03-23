Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Ruined Peaches

Did Porsha get her wish?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 19, Porsha was ready for her friends to stop arguing.

She devised a plan that would either help or hinder the group.

Meanwhile, Nene apologized to Kenya for her past comments, but was there an ulterior motive?

Elsewhere, Kandi and Cynthia were determined to mend fences.

