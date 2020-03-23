Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Ruined Peaches

at .

Did Porsha get her wish?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 19, Porsha was ready for her friends to stop arguing. 

Throwing Plates - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

She devised a plan that would either help or hinder the group. 

Meanwhile, Nene apologized to Kenya for her past comments, but was there an ulterior motive?

Elsewhere, Kandi and Cynthia were determined to mend fences. 

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 19 Online

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

42 TV Celebrities Who've Spent Time in the Slammer
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. The Real Housewives of Atlanta
  2. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12
  3. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 19
  4. Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Ruined Peaches