Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 12 Episode 17

Was it truly the end of the line for Kenya and Marc?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 17, the pair announced their divorce, leading to everyone wondering what else they could be hiding.

Meanwhile, Kandi and Cynthia asked all the ladies to be on their best behavior in Greece, but Nene and Marlo tried to cause poblems.

Kenya did not want to go on vacation, but she learned the hard way that her cast mates did not want to deal with her.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.