Ellen's Game of Games Sneak Peek: I Will Always Love Goo, Even Stinky, Gross Goo

at .

The title of this week's Ellen's Game of Games is, "I Will Always Love Goo" with special guests Matt & Akbar!

Contestants will play “Great Taj Mah Wall,” “Say Whaaat?” “Oh Ship,” and special guests Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila from NBC’s American Ninja Warrior join host Ellen DeGeneres for “Stink Tank.”

I Will Always Love Goo Scene

The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to “Know or Go” and the person who wins that game advances to “Hot Hands” for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer.

So what's the sitch with our exclusive clip?

American Ninja Warrior hosts Matt and Akbar go head-to-head for a game of Stink Tank with a couple of unassuming ladies poised for trouble should they not pass muster.

Matt & Akbar Join Ellen DeGeneres

I don't know about you, but any game called Stink Tank isn't one I'd be eager to play.

I'd be even less eager to play if I wasn't sure my teammates knew the subject matter.

Of course, that's part of what makes Ellen's Game of Games so much fun.

If you recall one of our last exclusive clips, two hovering women over a tank of goo were at the mercy of their husbands during a game of You Bet Your Wife.

Tammy Sanchez and Sha’Terria Dixon

For that game the husbands bet on their wife's knowledge of any given topic.

For this game of Stink Tank, it's the ladies in control, and they're betting their physical well-being on the knowledge of those at the podium.

So, what do these two charming and talented gentleman have to know about to win the round you're going to see?

You won't believe it.

Greeting cards!! How many men in YOUR life know a lot about the greeting cards aisle in 2020?

Sha’Terria Dixon from near San Antonio, TX

One lucky lady finds out that maybe she won't challenge so easily the next time she's got the chance.

Let's find out who it is after we hear from Matt and Akbar.

Matt said, “I loved playing this game. And all those countless hours spent browsing through the card section, looking for the perfect Missing-You-on-St-Patty’s-Day-with-a-Unicorn-and-a-Llama-dancing-on-a-rainbow Card were well spent.”

Uh oh, that might leave Akbar's partner in a wee bit of trouble!

Tammy Sanchez from Missouri City, TX

Maybe that makes his thoughts on Stink Tank more relevant.

"I don’t think I could put myself through that, Akbar said. "It looked really stinky and gross. I’m sure I have a lot of skin allergies that wouldn’t agree with me getting in a chair. Also I’m 250 pounds, so I’m sure I’m too heavy as well. These are all great excuses not to get in the chair."

So what happened to the two lucky (or unlucky contestants)? You're about to find out.

Get ready to cheer on Tammy Sanchez from Missouri City, TX, and Sha’Terria Dixon from near San Antonio, TX, and they learn a thing or two about playing Stink Tank:

Ellen's Game of Games airs Tuesday nights on NBC.

You can catch Matt and Akbar on "I Will Always Love Goo" on Tuesday, April 7 at 8/7c.

Don't miss it!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

NBC Quotes

Now I know you're telling the truth because no one would ever lie about doing something that heartless.

Max

So now Zoey can manipulate the laws of physics too? This is really incredible.

Max

NBC

NBC Photos

I Will Always Love Goo Scene
Matt & Akbar Join Ellen DeGeneres
Sha’Terria Dixon from near San Antonio, TX
Tammy Sanchez and Sha’Terria Dixon
Tammy Sanchez from Missouri City, TX
Zoey in a coat - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 9

NBC Videos

Perfect Harmony Trailer: Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp Hit the High Notes!
Perfect Harmony Trailer: Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp Hit the High Notes!
Sunnyside First Look Trailer: Kal Penn Dials Up the Humor
Sunnyside First Look Trailer: Kal Penn Dials Up the Humor
Bluff City Law Trailer: Jimmy Smits Returns to the Small Screen!
Bluff City Law Trailer: Jimmy Smits Returns to the Small Screen!
  1. Networks
  2. NBC
  3. Ellen's Game of Games Sneak Peek: I Will Always Love Goo, Even Stinky, Gross Goo