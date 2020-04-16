J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot Set Three Series at HBO Max

We have some good news for J.J. Abrams fans.

And let's be honest. With hits like Fringe, Lost, Alias, and Felicity, among others, it's hard not be to an Abrams fan, isn't it?

HBO Max today announced it has given production commitments for three new high-octane one-hour dramas from J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television Group.

This marks the first new Bad Robot–produced television projects for HBO Max under the exclusive, wide-ranging content collaboration partnership formed by Bad Robot with HBO Max parent company WarnerMedia in fall 2019.

The first series, Duster, is to be co-written by J.J. Abrams & LaToya Morgan.

Set in the 1970’s Southwest, the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.

Morgan is currently a writer on The Walking Dead. Previously, she was a co-executive producer and writer of AMC’s Into the Badlands and TURN: Washington’s Spies, and was a writer for NBC’s Parenthood, and Showtime’s Shameless.

That's a very nice resume with a lot of dimension to add to this new series.

The second series, Overlook, is a horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King's masterpiece The Shining.

Overlook explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.

The project reunites Bad Robot, King and WBTV, who previously collaborated on the acclaimed psychological-horror series Castle Rock for Hulu.

The third will be a major series based on DC characters in the Justice League Dark Universe, details to be revealed soon.

“What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TNT, TBS, & truTV.

“What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max.”

All of the Bad Robot series for HBO Max will be executive produced by J.J. Abrams and its Head of Television, Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Rich, Bad Robot’s Executive Vice President of Television will serve as a co-executive producer.

Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will be the global distributor for the programs.

Current Bad Robot television series produced through Warner Bros. Television include HBO’s Westworld and Hulu’s Castle Rock, the upcoming Demimonde (to be created by Abrams) and Lovecraft Country for HBO, as well as Lisey’s Story, Little Voice, and My Glory Was I Had Such Friends for Apple TV+.

