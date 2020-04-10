TV Ratings: Station 19 Hits New Series High Ahead of Schedule Change

Station 19 is proving to be a grower for ABC.

The firefighter drama built to a new series high in audience Thursday night.

The shocking episode posted 7.5 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo.

Station 19 Season 3 is the show's biggest to date, proving that nurturing it helped to get people to watch.

The series will move back to 9 pm next week, and there's no telling whether the ratings will soften as a result.

Before that, Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21 -- the season finale -- posted 7.3 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

The shutdown affected drama has been on a ratings streak of late, and the finale no doubt left fans waiting for more.

The series has been renewed for a 17th season, so we know it's coming back.

Closing out ABC's night was How to Get Away with Murder, which was steady at 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Fox's Last Man Standing was down a tenth to 4.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The comedy is coming to a close without all episodes produced. It's still unclear whether the series will be renewed.

Over on NBC, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.1 million/0.6 rating), Will & Grace (2,7 million/0.6 rating), and Indebted (1.4 million/0.3 rating) were all on par with their most recent results.

Man With a Plan (6 million/0.8 rating) and Broke (5.2 million/0.7 rating) were both down, but Tommy (5.3 million/0.6 rating) proved to be a solid option, holding steady.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

On TV Tonight: MacGyver, Charmed, and Dynasty

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.