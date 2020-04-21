TV Ratings: The Baker and the Beauty Holds Steady in Week 2, 9-1-1 Sinks

The Baker and the Beauty might just blossom into a sweet treat for ABC.

The new drama series inched up to 2.8 million total viewers, and was steady among adults 18-49 with a 0.5 rating.

Given that most new series typically drop 10 to 20 percent post-premiere, so is a good result.

Are you digging this new show?

Earlier in the night, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart dipped from its anemic premiere to 2.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The series is not going down a treat with fans of the franchise. That much is true.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1 (6.6 million/1.2 rating) dipped 20 percent in the demo to post a series low.

The series was recently renewed for a fourth season, so it will be around for a while yet.

NBC's The Voice (9.1 million/1.4 rating) lost some steam, but remained the show to beat.

Songland continued on a steady note, reeling in 4.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

These reality shows are holding up well for NBC.

Over on The CW Whose Line did 1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, while Roswell, New Mexico was steady with 0.7 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

What are your thoughts on the sophomore season of Roswell?

What did you watch on TV last night?

