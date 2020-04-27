Watch Homeland Online: Season 8 Episode 12

How did it all end for Carrie and Saul?

On Homeland Season 8 Episode 12, the desperate battle to save the world put the two former allies against each other.

With people determined to bring Carrie down, Saul had to weigh up whether working with her was actually worth it.

However, nothing could prepare either of them for the jawdropping betrayal that followed them into the final act.

Did everyone survive?

Use the video above to watch Homeland online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.