Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 18 Episode 2

Did Kourtney and Kim make up with each other?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 Episode 2 picked up in the immediate aftermath of their blowout fight.

Before they got much time to process it, they had to head to Armenia to baptize their kids.

Unfortunately, Kourtney started to question her place in the family, so she made a lifechanging decision.

Did her sisters support her views on the matter?

Meanwhile, Kris was stunned to learn that Kylie was too sick to fulfill her work obligations in Paris.

With tensions rising, Kris wondered whether her daughters would be able to be civil again.

Even Khloe was put in the hot seat because of the way she treated Kourtney during the fight.

