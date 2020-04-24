Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 18 Episode 5

Did Khloe and Kim make it up to Corey?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 Episode 5, the sisters planned an epic surprise to celebrate Corey's birthday.

Was it awkward following the cheating allegations?

Meanwhile, Khloe questioned whether to freeze her eggs to make embryos with her cheating ex, Tristan.

Elsewhere, Kim raced against the clock to help an incarcerated man whose execution was days away.

