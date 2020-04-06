Watch Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project Online: Season 1 Episode 1

This is not the Kim Kardashian West fro Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project Season 1 Episode 1, the reality star sets out to change the world of law.

However, she quickly realizes that her influence will only get her so far, and that she will need to make some tough calls.

In a truly harrowing scene, Kardashian has a sit down with Momolu Stewart -- a man who was sentence to life in prison for the shooting death of Mark Rosebure.

But what paved the way for his sentence to be suspended?

