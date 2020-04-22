Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 15 Episode 4

Did Matt manage to clean up the farm?

On Little People, Big World Season 15 Episode 4, Matt held an auction, but there was some tension on the back of his big decision.

Meanwhile, Chris planned to surprise Amy with a big question at their anniversary dinner.

Did it all go to plan?

Elsewhere, Amy was stunned when her offer for a house was accepted.

This also meant she had to confront a life away from the farm.

How did she really feel about it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.