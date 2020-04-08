Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 7 Episode 14

Did Amber and Gary get on the same page?

On Teen Mom OG Season 7 Episode 14, things took a turn when Amber was forced to attend anger management classes.

This came after audio was leaked from a dispute.

Meanwhile, Catelynn turned to her psychiatrist after listening to the audio leaks.

What did she learn?

Elsewhere, Cheyenne started an event planning business that could shape the rest of her life.

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom OG online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.