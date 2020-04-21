Watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Online: Week 2

Was a happy ending on the cards for Jamie and Trevor?

On The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Season 1 Episode 2, a beautiful blonde threatened to derail everything.

Meanwhile, Sheridan and Julia decided to go with a duet at the iHeartRadio studio.

Was there a connection between them?

Elsewhere, Chris and Bri tried to prove they had a thing when the attended Hollywood's Guitar Center.

Which couples were sent home?

