Watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Online: Week 3

Did the couples prove they had star power?

On The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Season 1 Episode 3, the couples prepared to perform in front of a live audience and panel of superstar judges.

However, they also had to endure the toughest test of their relationships yet.

With science about to take over to show who has a connection, tensions were at a high.

Meanwhile, Chris revealed that receiving a rose did not mean having a romantic connection.

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.