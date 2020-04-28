Watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Online: Week 3

Did the couples prove they had star power?

On The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Season 1 Episode 3, the couples prepared to perform in front of a live audience and panel of superstar judges. 

Sheridan and Julia - The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

However, they also had to endure the toughest test of their relationships yet. 

With science about to take over to show who has a connection, tensions were at a high. 

Meanwhile, Chris revealed that receiving a rose did not mean having a romantic connection. 

Watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Season 1 Episode 3 Online

