Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 12 Episode 22

Did Mama Joyce find herself on the wrong side of Kandi?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 22, Todd was blindsided when Mama Joyce revealed she was unimpressed with him.

Meanwhile, NeNe tried to find out what happened when there was a string of bad press about her.

Who was to blame?

Elsewhere, Porsha had some new issues with Kenya, and the simmering tensions boiled over at an event.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.