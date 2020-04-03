Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 3 Episode 19

Did Sheldon find the perfect neighbors?

On Young Sheldon Season 3 Episode 19, the youngster realized there was an opportunity to have neighbors he wanted when the home next door went up for sale.

Meanwhile, Missy was torn when she was forced to pitch against her boyfriend at the baseball game.

What did it teach her about relationships?

Elsewhere, Meemaw's love life continued to pose problems for the family.

