Ellen Game of Games Exclusive Sneak Peek: Don't Hold Me Back!

Do you sometimes feel like someone is dragging you down?

Does it feel as if someone is keeping you from achieving your goals?

Maybe you feel like if you could just pull a little harder, you'd go in for the win.

Well, we have the clip for you!

On Ellen's Game of Games, this wackadoodle game ties two contestants to each other and then sets them onto a challenge.

It seems that they can't use their hands, and since they're tied together at the waist, both contestants need to dive headfirst toward their target.

And that target is just far enough apart that there is no way either one of them could reach their respective targets at the same time.

So, what happens? Well, that would spoil the clip, wouldn't it?

On the May 5th episode, "My Heart Will Know or Go On," contestants will play “Aww Snap,” “Dizzy Dash,” “Great Taj Mah Wall,” and “Blindfolded Musical Chairs.”

The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to “Know or Go,” and the person who wins that game advances to “Hot Hands” for a chance to win a cash prize.

For those of you unfamiliar with the giggly game show, Ellen’s Game of Games includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from DeGeneres’ award-winning daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Contestants are pulled from the audience and must maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown – all in a quest to win a big cash prize.

So, they're pulled from the audience in the same way you become a contestant on the Price is Right, for example, but you can bet you'll be a lot more embarrassed after a run with Ellen.

This season, DeGeneres has convinced several of her celebrity friends to join in on the fun. We've shared clips of some of them in the past.

Every episode features DeGeneres’ mischievous personality along with a raucous roster of games, including familiar favorites “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “You Bet Your Wife.”

There are also some big and new additions for this season that include “Mazed and Confused,” “Runaway Bride,” “Dirty Laundry,” and “Buckin’ Blasters.” The high-pressure moments and unexpected results will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Contestants play different games over four rounds. The winner of each round advances to play “Know or Go.” The winner of “Know of Go” gets the chance to play an epic game of “Hot Hands” where they have to guess as many answers as they can in a designated amount of time.

Ellen’s Game of Games is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett, and Jeff Kleeman. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer.

Ellen's Game of Games airs on NBC at 9/8c. Now, get a load of this sneak peek, and prepare to giggle!

