The Best How To Get Away With Murder Moments

It still feels weird to exist in a world where there will be no new episodes of How To Get Away With Murder.

A mainstay for six seasons, which nowadays is an awe-inspiring feat, it’s a show that took it’s audience by storm every Thursday.

It was bold, scary, and intense. Above all else, it was entertaining.

We’re taking a trip down memory lane and looking at some of the best moments throughout the series ninety episode run.

Best Character

This goes without saying when you have a megawatt movie star like Viola Davis at the helm of the ship.

Viola poured her heart and soul into Annalise Keating and allowed us to emphasize with this flawed character one second and be mad at her the next.

Annalise was complicated. You could never firmly put her in the bad column or the good column because she didn’t live her life that way. She made poor decisions at times and great decisions at other times, but even when she made her worse choices, she was still the smartest person in the room.

She was ambitious and ruthless while also showing kindness and regards to those closest to her. So many characters are one-dimensional nowadays and rarely exist in a gray area. Annalise was the personification of gray and will go down in history as one of the most significant television characters of all time.

Biggest Twist

The biggest twist of the series was also one of the saddest moments of the series. Perhaps the most tragic moment for some, depending upon how much you connected with this character.

From the beginning, Wes was the main male lead of the series. His relationship with Annalise was up and down and burdened by lies and deceit, but it was arguably the central relationship of the series.

So deciding to kill Wes during How To Get Away With Murder Season 3 was a truly shocking turn of events. All signs pointed to Nate being the dead body, as it got teased all season, but we were thrown for a loop when Wes’s body appeared on that slab.

As a character, Wes wasn’t always well-liked, but he was a crucial piece of the puzzle. And while the show soldiered on from there, and never missed a beat, his death always remained the most shocking death the show threw our way.

Best Friendship

This one is hard because there were a lot of friendships throughout the series that were special. But taking the whole journey into account, the best bond had to be the one formed between Annalise and Tegan during the later seasons.

They weren’t always on the same page, but they cared for one another, and during some of the darkest moments of her life, there was one person who never wavered.

In the end, we got robbed of potentially seeing the two navigate a romantic relationship, but I think it’s safe to assume they remained close confidants until the very end.

Best Romantic Relationship

There were many hookups and relationships throughout the series, but there was only one relationship that could be considered epic. And it was the pairing of Connor and Oliver.

Their relationship started under not-so-honest circumstances, but the two fell hard and fast for one another and never looked back. Through the ups and downs, they always leaned on their love for one another.

Connor grew exponentially over the years, and a lot of that growing up had to do with Oliver. We don’t know what happened during those years Connor spent in prison, but we do know that the two found their way back to each other.

And of course, they did. That’s true love.

Best Quote

Why is your penis on a dead girl's phone? Annalise [to Sam] Permalink: Why is your penis on a dead girl's phone?

Is this one even up for debate?

Not only is this quote the best of the series, but it’s a quote for the ages. Everything about the scene is perfect, from the nonchalance with which Annalise confronts her lying husband and the look on Sam’s face when the evidence got thrust in his face.

It’s still shocking all this time later.

Best Season Long Mystery

While DA Ron Miller’s death was a pretty good mystery, as was the whole of How To Get Away With Murder Season 2 and ‘Who Shot Annalise?’. The first season mystery was the first and the best one of them all.

The series was never better than in those early days, setting us up for Sam’s murder and the subsequent coverup. Back then, we were getting used to the format of the episodes, and as we got small pieces each week and formed our theories.

Everything about Sam’s death was a shock, and the twists never stopped coming.

The series continued to be a twisty, drama-filled dream, but it never reached the heights of the first mystery.

Best Villian

Picking a single villain is very hard. And calling them the "best" is even harder.

The Castillo’s or the Governor would be the obvious choice, but there was someone else whose imprint was on the entire series. And the case of much of the pain.

Sam Keating was the real bad guy of the series. He was the embodiment of so much pain for Annalise, Frank, and Bonnie. None of that can get glossed over in the long run.

Time and time again, those around him told Gabriel that he was lucky Sam wasn’t a part of his life, and boy was that the truth.

Even though he was only alive during How To Get Away With Murder Season 1, his impact lasted throughout the entire run. That’s some evil energy.

Best Case of the Week

Nathaniel Lahey Senior’s case was more a case of the season than of the week, but it was by far the most compelling.

The case brought Annalise to Washington D.C. and the Supreme Court. Plus, we got the crossover of all crossovers when Annalise Keating and Olivia Pope went toe to toe.

The case was about justice and redemption, and it was Annalise at her absolute best. Putting in the work and delivering with the eyes of the world on her.

Annalise went up against that big giant beast of a justice system and slew the dragon.

Jump in the comments and let me know what some of your standout moments were from the past six years, and if you're dying for more, you can always watch How to Get Away With Murder online to revisit your favorites.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.