TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?

The 2019-20 TV season is over.

With networks making decisions about which shows will be a part of their 2020-21 plans, we've rounded up the renewals and cancellations from the broadcast networks.

Below, we have the decisions on several shows.

We'll be keeping this page up to date as networks make more decisions, so be sure to bookmark the page.

Have a look at the renewal and cancellation decisions below, and hit the comments with your thoughts on them.