TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?

The 2019-20 TV season is over. 

With networks making decisions about which shows will be a part of their 2020-21 plans, we've rounded up the renewals and cancellations from the broadcast networks. 

Below, we have the decisions on several shows. 

We'll be keeping this page up to date as networks make more decisions, so be sure to bookmark the page. 

Have a look at the renewal and cancellation decisions below, and hit the comments with your thoughts on them. 

1. The Good Doctor - ABC

The Good Doctor - ABC
Renewed for Season 4!

2. Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Grey's Anatomy - ABC
Renewed for Season 17!

3. American Idol - ABC

American Idol - ABC
Renewed for Season 4.

4. Station 19 - ABC

Station 19 - ABC
Renewed for Season 4!

5. Reef Break - ABC

Reef Break - ABC
Canceled after one season.

6. The Conners - ABC

The Conners - ABC
Renewed for Season 3!

