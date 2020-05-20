TV Ratings: Stargirl Conjures Up Strong Ratings for The CW

at .

Stargirl launched on The CW Tuesday night with decent ratings. 

Stargirl Season 1 Episode 1 drew 1.2 million total viewers to the network in the 8 pm hour, right on par with The Flash's average in the slot this season. 

Given that episodes are made available a day earlier on DC Universe, this is a great start. 

Courtney arrive - Stargirl Season 1 Episode 1

If the show continues with these levels, it could emerge as a Top 3 performer for The CW. 

DC's Legends of Tomorrow surged 20 percent in the 9 pm hour to 0.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating. 

The latter is already renewed by The CW for Season 6. 

Over on NBC, The Voice's remotely filmed season finale drew 7.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating -- the show's lowest-rated finale to date. 

Avalance - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 12

The series managed to stage a return to form earlier in the season, but the numbers have tailed off in recent weeks. 

ABC went with The Last Dance (2.6 million viewers/0.4 rating) After Show and The Story of Soaps (2 million/0.3 rating).  

The Masked Singer was a recap special for FOX, but it managed to equal The Voice's demo number (4.2 million/0.9 rating). 

Ken Jeong on THE MASKED SINGER

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments below. 

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Whether you're looking to catch up on a show you've missed, or your favorite episodes, we got you covered. 

11 Times Superstore Tackled Real-World Issues
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV Ratings

  1. Tags
  2. TV Ratings
  3. TV Ratings: Stargirl Conjures Up Strong Ratings for The CW