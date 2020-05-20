TV Ratings: Stargirl Conjures Up Strong Ratings for The CW

Stargirl launched on The CW Tuesday night with decent ratings.

Stargirl Season 1 Episode 1 drew 1.2 million total viewers to the network in the 8 pm hour, right on par with The Flash's average in the slot this season.

Given that episodes are made available a day earlier on DC Universe, this is a great start.

If the show continues with these levels, it could emerge as a Top 3 performer for The CW.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow surged 20 percent in the 9 pm hour to 0.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The latter is already renewed by The CW for Season 6.

Over on NBC, The Voice's remotely filmed season finale drew 7.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating -- the show's lowest-rated finale to date.

The series managed to stage a return to form earlier in the season, but the numbers have tailed off in recent weeks.

ABC went with The Last Dance (2.6 million viewers/0.4 rating) After Show and The Story of Soaps (2 million/0.3 rating).

The Masked Singer was a recap special for FOX, but it managed to equal The Voice's demo number (4.2 million/0.9 rating).

