Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 15 Episode 6

Did Amy ditch pumpkin season?

On Little People, Big World Season 15 Episode 6, the big day arrived, but Amy was nowhere in sight.

The family members who did show up started to wonder whether this was the shape of things to come.

Little did anyone know, Amy was dealing with some sad news tha changed her outlook on life.

Meanwhile, Amy and Chris hosted a 1980s throwback prom.

