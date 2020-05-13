Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 15 Episode 7

Did Tori's labor go off without a hitch?

The family was on high alert on Little People, Big World Season 15 Episode 7 as the due date loomed.

Meanwhile, Amy was in a cooking frenzy preparing meals for Tori's post-C-section recovery.

While that was going down, Matt and Caryn prepared to babysit Jackson.

Finally, the family assembled at the hospital for the birth of Lilah.

