Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 15 Episode 8

How did Jackson feel about Baby Lilah?

The family was shocked on Little People, Big World Season 15 Episode 8 during their first meeting.

Meanwhile, Tori struggled with her recovery from the C-section as the family tried to help her in any way they could.

Elsewhere, Matt and Caryn found new ways to entertain little Jackson when he was starting to get bored.

Amy and Chris moved one step closer to moving in together.

