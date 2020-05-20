Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 7 Episode 20

Did Amber get the treatment she needed?

On Teen Mom OG Season 7 Episode 20, she turned to her psychiatrist when she realized she was pulling away from Dimitri.

Meanwhile, Maci asked Taylor to talk to Bentley about respecting girls.

How did the chat go?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie and Josh worried that Gannon was struggling to accept his grandmother's death.

What did they do to help their kid?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.