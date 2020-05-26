Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 12 Episode 25

Did the Cookie Lady drama bring the ladies back together?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 25, things took a turn when the truth about the argument came to light.

Meanwhile, Cynthia and Kenya examined their friendship and examined whether they could put the past behind them.

Elsewhere, Yovanna made an appearance to clear her name and made a stunning claim that left the ladies speechless.

How did it all shake out?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.