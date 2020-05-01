Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 3 Episode 21

Did Sheldon find out the truth?

Mary was the keeper of secrets on Young Sheldon Season 3 Episode 21, and it paved the way for a wild installment of this hit comedy series.

Sheldon was determined to make sense of his future, and Mary was not ready to drop the goodies quite yet.

Meanwhile, Meemaw flipped out when she learned that Dale fired Georgie.

Did she manage to get the ultimate revenge?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.