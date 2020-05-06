Yellowstone Official Trailer: An Economic Evolution, Betrayal, Kill or Be Killed. Are the Duttons Up for This Fight?

Awww yeah!

The official trailer for Yellowstone Season 3 is out, and it is full of meaty teases for us to digest!

Someone is buying land in the valley with the intent of building an airport, and as Beth says, they'll build a city around that airport. That means all that they love is in jeopardy. Again.

Anyone who has watched their hometown move the airport away from the congestion of the city to greener pastures knows that the urban sprawl crawls directly to the airport.

With the Duttons already torn to shreds after the violent and unpredictable Yellowstone Season 2, so they'll need all hands on deck to protect what's theirs.

Every Dutton has been ravaged in some way.

Beth was brutally attacked. Kayce and Monica temporarily lost their son to kidnappers. Jamie got so caught up in his lies and insecurities that he killed a woman in cold blood.

John Dutton, meanwhile, held himself accountable for every bit of it because, in ,his belief that his life was nearing the end, he'd begun to tune out.

With the new threats piling on top of old ones, we're in for one helluva ride.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know that of the most remarkable and joyful scenarios from the second season saw Beth and Rip leaning on each other more openly and with more passion.

Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 10 left that love on the table as Beth made her intentions clear. She'd always put the family first, and she believed losing the Yellowstone was in their best interests.

That meant that we had to worry just a smidge about Beth's intentions toward our sweet Rip, and while the trailer proves they're still in it and publically celebrating their connection, there is still room for pause.

Josh Holloway might be one of the only men on the planet who could charm his way up and over Cole Hauser's Rip, and it sure looks like Roarke Carter is going to give it a try.

We'll never know his intentions until we watch, but so far, they seem on the up and up. Time will tell.

At the beginning of the trailer, Jamie is pledging his allegience to his father and promising not to betray him, but by the end, he's swinging his arms and screaming that he just gives and gives.

Is that boy going to disappoint us even further than he already has?

There is so much to love about the trailer and a lot to process.

The summer's number one drama returns Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 9pm ET/PT, only on Paramount Network.

Led by Academy Award & Emmy winner Kevin Costner, season three adds Josh Holloway to the cast that includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, and Gil Birmingham.

Additional season three newcomers include Eden Brolin, Hassie Harrison, and Jennifer Landon.

Beginning on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th at 1PM ET/PT, Paramount Network will air a season-one marathon featuring a sneak peek from the upcoming third season. How fitting is it that such a strong family drama is bookending the excitement with Mother's Day and Father's Day?

OK, Yellowstone Fanatics. Hit the comments. What excites you the most?

