America's Got Talent Sneak Peek: 12-Year-Old Ashley Marina Belts Out Her Original Song

If you're looking for a little inspiration, look no farther than this upcoming contestant on Tuesday's America's Got Talent.

I don't know what you were doing at the age of 12, but I struggled with twirling a baton and quit before the big parade for fear of failure.

That's hardly the experience for 12-year-old Ashley Marina, a singer-songwriter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (my hometown!).

This talented young woman already has ten original songs under her belt, including "Move a Mountain," which rose to #1 on The Fab Chart -- worldwide!

Ashley has amassed awards, including 2020 MÓB Radio Artist of the Year worldwide, TalentWatch Dream Night Champion, and National Talent America Tri Star Award Winner.

After performing at events such as New Year's Eve Highmark First Night Pittsburgh and the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour halftime show, stagefright might be foreign to her.

She got even more practice singing the National Anthem for Major League Baseball, and as a member of, yes, the Abby Lee Dance Company and Millennium Dance Complex.

Polishing off her incredible resume, she was recently cast as Young Anna in Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center's winter production of Disney's Frozen and has appeared on the hit Netflix series, Mindhunter.

All of this is to say, Ashley Marina is one to watch, and if this exclusive clip from her audition for America's Got Talent in Pasadena (before the COVID shutdown) is any indicator, her fellow contestants have a lot to live up to.

This is the fourth episode of the auditions so far, and creator and producer Simon Cowell has a great group with him at the judges' table.

Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell, and Sofia Vergara make the tough decisions while Terry Crews hosts.

And in case you forgot, The Golden Buzzer is back this season, too, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows for America's Vote!

Now, check out Ashley performing her original song, and let us know if you think she's got what it takes to go all the way!

America's Got Talent Season 15 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c only on NBC!

