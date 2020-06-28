Days of Our Lives Round Table: Is Jake Really Stefan?

Ben distrusted Claire's motives for wanting to get close to Ciara, Gabi waited for Jake's DNA results, Lucas struggled with how to help Allie, and Kristen returned to Salem!

Our TV Fanatics, Jack Ori and Christine Orlando are joined by Fluffysmom from MyHourglass a Days of Our Lives fan forum to debate Kristen's return, Lucas' reaction, Sarah's fury, and who they'd buy a one-way bus ticket for out of Salem.

Is Claire right, is Ben being a hypocrite in not trusting Claire after her release from Bayview?

Jack: I don't want to agree with Claire, but she's 100% right this time. Ben's comments about and toward her are word-for-word what Hope said about him for months. His claim that he didn't demand trust and she does is ridiculous.

Ben acted the same way she did when Hope didn't trust him. Just because Jordan turned out to still have murderous impulses doesn't mean that he can expect people to give him a second chance and demand that Ciara not give Claire one.

Fluffysmom: Yes, and no. Yes, because he was released from Bayview and has changed. However, he saw what happened when Jordan was released. I think he should try to be positive but keep an eye on Claire.

Christine: Yes. I know he's protective of Ciara, but he can do that and be more supportive of someone who's had treatment at a mental health facility.

I laughed when Ben said he never demanded anyone's trust. Maybe he didn't, but Ciara sure demanded it for him of everyone knew!

Is Jake really Stefan? And if he isn't, what's your theory?

Jack: God, I hope not. I think he's just a guy who happens to look like Stefan. It happens sometimes, but that's too simple for this show.

I'll go with him being some guy that Rolf gave plastic surgery to make him look like Stefan. Isn't that how it usually works in Salem?

Fluffysmom: I think it's very likely that Jake is Stefan, but I'm hoping he isn't. If he's not Stefan, I think it's very likely he will turn out to be Stefan's twin. That would be a shock to Gabi, Jake, and likely even Vivian.

It seems very unlikely that Jake will simply be a blue-collar guy who happens to look exactly like Stefan.

Christine: Honestly, I don't know, and I don't care. Jake is kind of a jerk. He and Gwen make me cringe, and Gabi chasing after him is irritating. His only redeeming value is that he gives Ben someone to talk to other than Ciara.

You tell us, Days fans. Is Jake really Stefan?

Yes, he is! No, he's not. I don't know or I don't care! View Poll »

Kristen has returned! Do you want her to stay in Salem for a while?

Jack: I still ship Kristen/Lani, but that's not going to happen, so I'd be happy for her to spend time in Salem hanging out with Lani for a while. I wonder how this will impact Victor and Brady's idiotic plan to pin the stabbing on someone other than Kristen.

Fluffysmom: I'm on the fence. It would be nice for her and Brady to have time together with their daughter in Salem. But Kristen hasn't been gone long enough for me to get over her viciously stabbing Victor. She deserves some punishment for that.

I do think it's good that Kristen and Lani's friendship is still important to both of them.

Christine: I really want to see Kristen, Brady, and Rachel spend some time together.

Plus, if Kristen and the baby are back in Salem, that could make for some interesting drama for Sarah and Xander as they try to deal with seeing the child they raised for a year as their own with someone else.

Does Lucas overreact when he tries to have a conversation with Allie, or are his reactions reasonable given the circumstances?

Jack: He is overreacting. His concerns are reasonable, but the way he is handling them is not.

Also, considering that Allie has a reputation for excessive drinking and she doesn't want to talk about who the father is, it would be reasonable for him to ask whether this pregnancy was the result of some sort of non-consensual or dubiously consensual situation.

I can't believe that thought hasn't crossed his mind with all his other anxieties.

Fluffysmom: I don't think Lucas is overreacting. Allie ran away and was living large on Grandma Kate's credit card. She is acting very immature by wanting to hide her pregnancy from her mom.

At least once this week, she was ready to take off again and admitted to having no plans of where she'd go. Lucas needs to be there to provide some guidance and a reality check.

Christine: Lusas' worries are understandable, but how he communicates them to Allie makes her want to run. Lucas' emotions are running high, and that's causing this to be even more overwhelming for Allie.

Although I do think Allie is immature and needs guidance, I can't imagine having to deal with both Lucas and Sami with their overpowering emotional reactions.

There's a bus leaving Salem. For whom would you buy a one-way ticket?

Jack: Gabi and Gwen can get on it and fight it out somewhere else since I don't enjoy either one of them, and I don't care one bit about Gwen and Jake's relationship.

Take those goons with them. If we never see them again, it'll be too soon. If Sarah doesn't stop throwing tantrums, she can join them.

Fluffysmom: I hope I'm not limited to one person on the bus. Chad is my first choice for a one-way ticket out of town. I used to be a Chad fan, but I can't stand him this time around. He should go back to Florida and stay there until Abby is healed enough to return to Paris.

I'm already tired of Gwen so she can join Chad on that bus. It always rubs me the wrong way when a new random character arrives in Salem and ends up in too many scenes. I'm not interested in Gwen. I hope she leaves before she ends up revealing that she's the long lost child of some poor Salemite.

Christine: How many seats can I fill? I agree with Fluffysmom, I used to like Chad, but lately, he's intolerable, so he gets a ticket. Gabi, Gwen, and Jake can all head out of town too.

Sarah is furious with Xander for suggesting she adopt Allie's baby? Is she right to be angry and should Xander move out?

Jack: She has the right to feel how she feels, but she doesn't have the right to demand Xander move out. I can understand her feeling like it's too soon, and Xander is just trying to replace Mackenzie with a new baby, but her reaction was way over the top.

Fluffysmom: The mansion is plenty big enough for her and Xander to coexist. Sarah obviously isn't ready to consider adopting a child.

I don't think Sarah needed to be so hateful with Xander for suggesting it. He's trying to find ways to lessen Sarah's pain. It wasn't the best idea, but his heart was in the right place.

Christine: I get why Sarah's furious. She effectively lost two children thanks to Xander and Victor, and I don't think you get over that any time soon, if ever.

I think it's reasonable for her emotions to swing like a pendulum, especially when it comes to Xander, whom she rightfully blames for her pain, but still loves whether she wants to admit it or not. Xander is trying too hard, and he needs to back off.

Normally, I'd say she doesn't have the right to ask Xander to move out, but he did make the offer, so sadly, that gives her the right.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from this week's Days of Our Lives?

Jack: As always, I loved all things Allie this week. I enjoyed her conversations with Rafe and with Eric and Nicole. But I LOVED how Lucas finally admitted that he's scared and feels like he does everything wrong with Allie. I hope we see a turning point in their relationship soon.

Fluffysmom: I liked Victor figuring out that Brady is sabotaging Titan.

Christine: That Sarah and Xander began talking to one another again. I'm okay with Sarah lashing out because she's still so raw, but I appreciated that Xander was able to admit that he's grieving too. I'm willing to take the long road to see these two get back together.

As for Days of Our Lives quotes, I laughed when Eric and Nicole came out of the bedroom, and Allie quipped…

Don’t mind me. I know how babies get made. Allie Permalink: Don’t mind me. I know how babies get made.

Permalink: Don’t mind me. I know how babies get made.

Now it's your turn TV Fanatics! Who would you buy a bus ticket out of Salem? Hit that BIG, BLUE, SHOW COMMENTS BUTTON down below and let us know. Then check out Jack Ori's Days of Our Lives review here at TV Fanatic.

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.