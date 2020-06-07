Days of Our Lives Round Table: Should Jenn Tell Kayla the Truth?

Steve admitted he still loves Kayla, but won't tell her, Ben and Ciara struggled to pick friends to stand up for them at their wedding, while Brady continued to turn to the dark side in Salem.

Our TV Fanatics Jack Ori and Christine Orlando are joined by Tony from MyHourglass a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate whether Jennifer should tell Kayla the truth, Kate and Abe's relationship, which couple still has that spark, and more!

Do Kate and Abe have the potential to be a romantic couple? Would you want them together?

Tony: Honestly, I hope not. Much as I like Abe and Kate individually, I don't really care to see them together.

Jack: I enjoy them...as frenemies becoming friends. I don't think we need anything beyond that, though knowing Kate, she will surely try.

Christine: I agree with the frenemies working towards friends relationship, but not romance. They are just too wildly different personalities, and I don't get that kind of chemistry off of them.

However, I enjoy having them work together and the push/pull of trying to get the other to see their point of view.

Should Jennifer tell Kayla that Steve still loves her?

Tony: Jennifer's already stuck her nose in quite enough, so I think she should let it be. Besides, I think deep down, Kayla already knows that Steve still loves her.

Jack: No, no, a thousand times no. Jack was right that this isn't their place, and Jennifer was irritating me with her insistence on butting in.

This is not the same as when Jennifer didn't tell Eric the real reason Nicole left town. Jennifer is not part of Kayla's relationship with either Steve or Justin and needs to mind her own business.

Christine: She shouldn't, it's not her place to share that information, but I wish she would.

One of my pet peeves about Steve is that he makes decisions for Kayla or withholds information from her "for her own good." Kayla has the right to know how he feels and make her own decision, but he's not allowing her that option, and it's infuriating.

We all know she'll find out eventually and, even if I do prefer her with Justin, I hate how this story is being dragged out.

Days Fans, you tell us. Should Jennifer tell Kayla that Steve still loves her?

Yes! Kayla should know. No, it's not Jennifer's news to share. Other (Leave your answer in the comments below) View Poll »

Who should Ben ask to be his best man? Who should be Ciara's maid of honor?

Tony: I honestly don't know. Do they have any friends outside of each other? I'm not even being snarky as I genuinely don't remember who their friends are.

Will for Ben, I guess, since they kind of became close in prison. But Ciara literally has no friends that are close to her because she's spent so much time with Ben and only Ben.

Jack: I agreed with Ciara that Ben should ask Will. Despite the potentially salacious news headlines, they did develop a friendship in jail.

As for Ciara, there are really no women in town close to her age. She could go non-traditional and ask Theo to come back from South Africa to be an attendant at her wedding. That would be fitting considering their long friendship.

Otherwise, she's going to be stuck with Claire by default unless she and Gabi suddenly become friends.

Christine: For Ben, it's either Will or Jake, and he's just met Jake. Stefan was his friend, but he appears to be really dead.

The problem with asking Will is that they haven't kept up their friendship since they were released from prison, but this could be a way to keep it going, although I have to admit it's weird.

Ciara has become such a one-note character over the last couple of years, to the point that she has no one to ask to stand up for her at her wedding.

I suppose Ciara asking Claire, the person who tried to kill her, to be her maid of honor is no stranger than Ben asking Will, the person he tried to kill, to be his best man.

In the fallout from the baby switch storyline, which character do you find the least likable?

Tony: Sarah. I could understand her being hurt and struggling a bit, but she's just being childish and stupid.

Jack: Brady and Sarah are competing to see who can be most obnoxious. Brady is the worst, I think. He is so selfish and short-sighted, and the way he treats Xander is just cruel.

Christine: Brady. He's become really obnoxious. He's willing to destroy an entire company and ruin the lives of all of those workers to get back at his uncle.

He bailed on Nicole at Basic Black without a word to her, and they are supposed to be close friends.

And he seems to have forgiven Kristen for trying to steal Sarah's embryo but can't wait to use the same crime against Xander. I've had enough of Brady to last me a while.

Which couple in Salem has the most spark, and which one has the least?

Tony: Honestly, Jack and Jennifer still have quite a bit of spark after all this time. As for least, Sarah and Brady, since they're not technically a couple, but are pretending to be.

Jack: The old-time couples (Jack and Jennifer, Doug, and Julie) have the most spark.

I'm growing to like Lani and Eli though I still think Lani and Kristen had a lot more chemistry.

Of course, Steve and Kayla still have it even though they're stuck in this ridiculous triangle with Justin at the moment.

Nicole and Eric are cute when they work together and finish each other's sentences, but I'm finding Ciara and Ben are dulling over time because they have no lives outside of each other.

Christine: Jack and Jennifer still have great chemistry after all of these years.

I used to like Eric and Nicole, but now I find them boring. Everyone else falls somewhere in the middle for me.

What, if anything, disappointed you this week in Salem?

Tony: A lot of stuff, but Steve getting drunk over Kayla was a big one. That is not the Steve we know and love.

Jack: In my review, I had a looong diatribe about how Claire's return is yet another poorly written and inaccurate mental health storyline.

Marlena allowing John to read a confidential file to help her make this decision was horrible, as were all the stereotypes surrounding Claire and her roommate. Also... another kidnapping? It seems like 90% of the show is kidnappings and doppelgangers lately.

Christine: Claire coming back to Salem could be a captivating storyline, but Claire and Gwen came off more like cartoon characters, which was disappointing.

And where were Maggie and Victor? Maggie came home from prison, and they went upstairs never to be seen again. This should have been a powerful, poignant confrontation between these two, and we got none of it!

Also, why did Rate give Zoey his entire strategy for beating her during the custody trial so that she had time to come up with an arguable defense to it?

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from this week's Days of Our Lives?

Tony: I'm actually kind of excited about Claire's return, even though I hate the way the show continues to handle mental illness so incorrectly!

I'm more glad to see Olivia Keegan on my screen again, as I think she's a great actress, and I used to love Claire before they made her crazy.

Jack: I'm surprised by how much I'm enjoying Lani's struggle to put aside her fear of miscarrying again during her pregnancy. I never used to like Lani, but all of her scenes have been great since this story began.

I especially liked her and Eli's lunch with Abe and Julie. These are the kind of lighthearted family scenes that DAYS has been missing for a long while.

Christine: Gabi's conversation with Sonny and Will and this Days of Our Lives quote made me laugh…

Gabi: I’m not going to do anything illegal!

Sonny: Of course you are because you always do.

