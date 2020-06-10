Doom Patrol Season 2 Trailer: A New Member and a Shocking Predicament On the Way!

Finally, something truly exciting to sink our teeth into!

The Doom Patrol Season 2 trailer has been released, and it shows our doomed team coming together to do something more than look for their missing benefactor.

Wait until you see the look on Rita's face when someone asks if she wants to be a superhero. Joy!

Are you ready for another season of mayhem from our favorite misfits?

It looks like we're in for a great time -- again.

Here's the official scoop!

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world.

That is, if they can find a way to grow up … both figuratively and literally.

Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track.

Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage.

Each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences.

To do so, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

The trailer does a great job introducing us to poor little Dorothy, and it also reminds us why Doom Patrol was one of the most exciting and creatively entertaining shows of 2019.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Chris Dingess serving as executive producers.

With episodes debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and DC UNIVERSE, the series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

The first three episodes of season two of Doom Patrol premiere Thursday, June 25, then one episode will release weekly for the following six weeks.

And while we failed to provide episodic reviews for Doom Patrol Season 1, we'll be all over it this summer.

The end of June is the place to be, people!!

Check out the trailer now.

