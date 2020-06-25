TV Ratings: The 100 Hits Series Low

The 100's final season is proving to be a polarizing goodbye run for fans.

With some lead characters being put on the back burner in favor of focusing on expanding the mythology, the ratings are starting to suffer.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 6, airing Tuesday on The CW, delivered the drama's third-smallest audience ever.

With 590,000 viewers, these are not the ratings the series typically delivers.

The more concerning figure was a 0.1 rating among adults 18-49.

The CW is eyeing a spinoff of the series for next season, and the first episode will air as a backdoor pilot during The 100 Season 7.

The 100 has always been a strong digital performer, but these live ratings are somewhat concerning.

Bulletproof, a British import, languished with just 344,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Over on ABC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. perked up from last week's audience low.

The superhero drama did 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The series will conclude in the coming weeks.

CBS went with unscripted offering, Game On! The series dipped to 3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Ultimate Tag on FOX did 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The most-watched show on the night had 3.9 million viewers and it was an encore of Chicago Med.

What did you watch on the night?

Did you go with streaming or something else?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.