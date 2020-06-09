Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did Brittany make the right decision?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 1, she finally told her father she was moving to Jordan. 

How did he feel about the news that his daughter was leaving the U.S. for good?

Meanwhile, Jenny dropped the bomb that she was going to India for the third time. 

Did they believe that the third time would be the charm for her?

Elsewhere, Kenny sold his house in the U.S. to be with his love in Mexico. 

