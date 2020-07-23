His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer Drops During ComicCon@Home Panel!

Comic-Con@Home is in full swing.

That means that you, too, can be partaking in Comic-Con for the first time.

No, it's not exactly the same as being there, but it does give many the opportunity to see what the fuss is all about. Maybe you'll plan a trip next year!

In a direct quote from the exciting trailer for His Dark Materials Season 2, "These are strange, new times."

And yes, that means news on the upcoming season has dropped!

During today’s exciting Comic-Con@Home panel for HBO and BBC’s His Dark Materials, fans were treated to the first official trailer for the upcoming second season of the drama series.

Included in the trailer is the very first glimpse at the mysterious city of Cittàgaze as well as footage of new season 2 cast members Andrew Scott (John Parry), Jade Anouka (Ruta Skadi), and Simone Kirby (Dr. Mary Malone).

They join returning cast Dafne Keen (“Lyra”), Ruth Wilson (Mrs Coulter), Ariyon Bakare (Lord Boreal), Amir Wilson (Will) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby).

In the second season of His Dark Materials, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world.

And, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown.

In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past.

Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary. His Dark Materials is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

And if you haven't seen the first season, I highly recommend it.

It didn't get a whole lot of love from TV Fanatic, and that's a shame.

If you have watched or want to, let us know in the comments.

We base our coverage on your input. Never remain silent!

