The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Canceled at Netflix

What is going on with Netflix?

Another established and popular series has been canceled.

The streamer announced today that once Part Four airs, there will be no more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

A Greg Berlanti production from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the series is a spinoff from The CW's Riverdale.

Featuring a fantastic cast, including Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Richard Coyle, and Michelle Gomez, among others, the first season was released in October 2018.

Shipka stars as Sabrina Spellman, a teenager half-witch/half-human who must embrace her supernatural side to save the world from doom.

The plucky heroine doesn't fully set aside her established life as a high school student to dapple with the devil (her father), though, and she calls on her friends and family to help with her various adventures.

Now, when the series returns for its final eight episodes later this year, the story will be over.

When The Eldritch Terrors descent upon Greendale, the coven must fight each terrifying threat one by one.

Those threats include The Weird, The Returned, and The Darkness, and the battles all lead up to The Void, the End of All Things.

The witches will be waging war with the help of The Fright Club, and Nick will try to earn his way back into Sabrina's heart.

Will it be too late?

Netflix's announcement promises “a spooky, sexy & supernatural series finale,” but will it be enough to satisfy viewers?

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," Aguirre-Sacasa said.

"The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

"I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it.

"We can’t wait for everyone to see part four.”

This is the latest in a string of cancellations including the upcoming final seasons for The Komisky Method, Ozark, Lucifer, and Dead to Me, and just days after the drop of Dark's final episodes.

While we wait for the ax to fall on more beloved Netflix series, some of their upcoming content includes the recently announced Away, a space adventure starring Hilary Swank.

What do you think of this news?

Is it too early to let go of the coven?

Share your thoughts below.

