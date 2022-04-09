Riverdale: Kiernan Shipka to Return as Sabrina

Sabrina Spellman is making another appearance in the crime-filled town of Riverdale.

TV Line is reporting that Kiernan Shipka has closed a deal to return, marking the second Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover.

Details are scarce on how long Sabrina will be sticking around this time, but if you watch Riverdale online, you know Cheryl could probably use a witch in her corner.

Throughout recent episodes of Riverdale Season 6, Cheryl has been possessed by the spirit of her ancestor Abigail.

This very different iteration of Cheryl has been thinking of plans to cause mass destruction in Riverdale ... and beyond.

Shipka appeared as Sabrina earlier this season during the five-part Rivervale event that left fans with a lot of questions.

In the episode, Sabrina arrives in town to help Cheryl with a spell, but it seems like things will be spookier than ever.

Shipka headlined Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for four seasons on Netflix before the streamer shocking fans by canceling it.

The series finale left fans with more questions than answers, so we may get some resolution during the star's time on Riverdale.

Riverdale has been renewed for Season 7 at the CW, which is widely expected to be the final season of the show.

The series has continued to drop in traditional ratings on the network with its Sunday move, but the show has a lucrative Netflix deal that makes it profitable for Warner Bros.

TV Line also reports that the hit teen drama will be tackling another musical this year.

The latest musical is American Psycho, so there will likely be a lot of twists and turns in store for everyone.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archibald "Archie" Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Elizabeth "Betty" Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Forsythe Pendleton "Jughead" Jones III, and Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom.

The cast also includes Madchen Amick as Alice Smith, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reginald "Reggie" Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Antoinette "Toni" Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, and Erin Westbrook as Tabitha Tate.

What are your thoughts on the return?

Catch new episodes Sundays at 8 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.