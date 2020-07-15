Watch Counting On Online: Season 11 Episode 2

Did the sisters manage to play by the rules of their parents?

On Counting On Season 11 Episode 2, Jana and Jinger made their way to Beverly Hills, but were shocked by the high prices.

Meanwhile, a mom's day in paved the way for some drama.

The ladies dug deep to reveal some personal drama about their pregnancies, as well as motherhood.

Use the video above to watch Counting On online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.