17 Satisfying Moments of Iconic LGBTQ+ Happiness on TV

We're at the end of Pride Month, so there is no better time to look back and reflect on some of the most iconic LGBTQ+ moments that brought us happiness.

Whether it was character-specific or a relationship on screen that brought you joy, it was always a thrill getting to experience it.

It was also significant because of what it added in terms of representation, offering more options and stories to the LGBTQ+ audience members looking to see themselves on screen.

23 Confessions of Love That Made Us Jealous

All in all, these highlights are always worth rewatching because of the impact they managed to leave behind with them.

Here is a slideshow of some of the most iconic LGBTQ+ moments from our favorite TV shows that delivered us nothing but happiness.