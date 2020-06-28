17 Satisfying Moments of Iconic LGBTQ+ Happiness on TV

All in all, these highlights are always worth rewatching because of the impact they managed to leave behind with them.
Here is a slideshow of some of the most iconic LGBTQ+ moments from our favorite TV shows that delivered us nothing but happiness.
1.
Clarke Griffin's Existence (The 100)
Happiness exists in many versions, and Clarke Griffin's existence is one of them when it comes to bisexual representation. It isn't a relationship that makes Clarke a bi icon, but at the same time, if it makes her happy, then it is only an upside. This scene, though, where Clarke has a second just to look incredible and for that bisexual lighting to set in behind her? An honor and a pleasure.
2.
David and Patrick's Happily Ever After (Schitt's Creek)
From start to finish, David and Patrick's story was an adorable meet-cute that became a precious relationship. They are a top tier relationship, and their happiness is contagious. We are so lucky to have a world like Schitt's Creek that allowed us to go on this journey with David to the person that is genuinely his other half.
3.
Kat Learning About Herself (The Bold Type)
Kat's journey was remarkable on The Bold Type because there aren't enough stories being told like this. Her story was all about letting Kat learn more about herself and having her realize what label works best for her was so gratifying to see. She offers such valuable representation because of her existence.
4.
Catradora (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power)
Is it too early to ask for the She-Ra movie where it is all Catradora all the time? Their love is perfect, and we definitely did not get enough of it to last us a lifetime.
5.
Robin Coming Out To Steve (Stranger Things)
Robin was a mystery to Steve and the audience for much of the season, so when she found that moment where she could just be herself, it was so important. This added layer allowed Robin to offer representation that Stranger Things hadn't really offered before.
6.
Alex and Michael Reuniting (Roswell, New Mexico)
Alex and Michael had quite a few moments that brought us happiness; this one is special, though, because it was the first. There was so much that lingered between the two of them when we were first introduced to this epic love story, getting to see that in a pilot was incredible.
Wait! There's more Satisfying Moments of Iconic LGBTQ+ Happiness on TV! Just click "Next" below: