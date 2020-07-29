Watch Counting On Online: Season 11 Episode 4

at .

Which Duggar is the most competitive?

Counting On Season 11 Episode 4 set out to answer that question. 

Road Trip Times - Counting On

The family split into four teams and Michelle sent them on an exciting race around the town. 

Who schemed their way to the top spot?

Meanwhile, the Duggars assembled for a big occasion, but who did not show up?

Watch Counting On Season 11 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Counting On online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. Counting On
  2. Counting On Season 11
  3. Counting On Season 11 Episode 4
  4. Watch Counting On Online: Season 11 Episode 4