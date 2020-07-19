These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!

All of these shows provide a different kind of experience, but it is all so fulfilling, and chances are, you may not have explored it yet.
1.
Search Party (HBO Max)
Search Party found itself a new home on HBO Max right before its third season, and it has never been better. The show continues to reinvent itself with a distinct voice when it comes to storytelling and an incredible ability to make itself stand out each season.
2.
I May Destroy You (HBO)
I May Destory You is an intricate and extraordinary piece of media, with Michaela Coel creating and starring in this story that is inspired by her own experience. The series focuses on Arabella, a Twitter-star-turned-novelist, who seeks to rebuild her life after being raped. The honest storytelling can be a rough but very important watch, depicting valuable conversations.
3.
Betty (HBO)
Betty is a wonderful addition to our TV screens and is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. The series follows on the main group's efforts to stand out in New York's predominantly male world of skateboarding. The cinematography is visually stunning, and getting to spend this time exploring complex stories led by women is always necessary.
4.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)
Motherland: Fort Salem follows three witches who are enlisted in the U.S. Army and start training in combat magic. The series takes place in a women-dominated world in which the U.S. ended the persecution of witches 300 years ago during the Salem witch trials after an agreement known as the Salem Accord. This show is darker than you would expect on Freeform, but beyond that, it either has you loving it or struggling with it.
5.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is one of the best TV shows that you will discover this year, and it a must-watch pick me up during quarantine. The show covers a computer programmer who discovers she can hear the innermost thoughts of people as songs. For anyone missing Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, this may be the show for you. It is fun, emotional, and it is not like anything else on television right now. It also has some of the best performances that will leave you inspired by for days.
6.
Nancy Drew (The CW)
Nancy Drew is a modern take on the original books with addicting twists. Nancy and her friends end up witnesses to a murder, and they end up working together, trying to find who the killer is. In typical The CW fashion, this show will have you talking about everything from the mystery at the center of the story to the relationships and the characters. This is an experience worth exploring, especially if you spend your time trying to figure out the answers alongside Nancy.
