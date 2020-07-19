These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!

There is no better time than right now to explore some of the new and returning shows of 2020 that may not be getting as much attention as they deserve.

From wonderful comedies to core shaking dramas, there are so many gems that exist across multiple streaming platforms right now.

With many TV fanatics looking for some new TV shows to keep them distracted during this turbulent time, all of these options are either new or have found a way to be reborn in the best of ways.

17 Satisfying Moments of Iconic LGBTQ+ Happiness on TV

All of these shows provide a different kind of experience, but it is all so fulfilling, and chances are, you may not have explored it yet.

Here is a slideshow of TV shows choices that are the perfect selections for anyone looking for some new options to distract and entertain them.