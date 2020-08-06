TV Ratings: Big Brother Continues Decline With All-Stars Premiere, Coroner Premieres Low

Big Brother: All-Stars did not reverse the slippery slope the CBS reality series has been on for a few years now.

Big Brother: Season 22 Episode 1 drew 3.66 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

Given the lack of competition and the fact that the season brought back a string of beloved players, this has got to be a little disappointing.

Granted, the series is launching much later than usual, but the network probably expected much better results.

For comparison purposes Big Brother 21 launched in June 2019 with 4.9 million viewers and a 1.3 rating -- which was down 15% in the demo vs. its previous premiere.

There are many factors at play here, especially when you consider everything going on in the world.

There are many ways to watch Big Brother, and it's possible that many fans flocked to CBS All Access to watch or recorded to watch later.

We'll see how the numbers shake out when digital viewing is factored in.

Big Brother led the night for the broadcast networks. Lead in, Tough as Nails drew 3.69 million viewers and a paltry 0.5 rating in the demo.

Over on The CW, Coroner Season 1 Episode 1 built out of The 100 Season 7 Episode 10 in total viewers (710,000 vs. 505,000).

Both shows pulled in 0.1 ratings in the demo.

The 100, which recently aired a backdoor pilot for a spinoff, appears to be limping to the finish line.

The show has always been a solid digital performer, so it will be fun to see whether CW picks up the new series.

United We fall (3.3 million/0.5 rating) and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1.3 million/0.3 rating) continued on steady notes for ABC.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.