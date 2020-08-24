Watch Alaskan Bush People Online: Season 12 Episode 1

at .

Did the family manage to pull off the most elaborate wedding to date? 

On Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 1, things took an exciting turn when the family assembled to plan Bear and Raiven's wedding. 

Making a Big Change - Alaskan Bush People

There were several hurdles along the way, and a wild cliffhanger. 

Meanwhile, the family continued to help Ami through her recovery. 

How did she feel about recent events?

Watch Alaskan Bush People Season 12 Episode 1 Online

